Plants taken in middle of night from Newton Poppleford garden

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Thieves struck in the middle of the night stealing plants and sentimental ornaments from an elderly gardener.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened overnight between Tuesday (February 26) and Wednesday (February 27) in King Alfred Way, Newton Poppleford.

A police spokesman said troughs of plants, owl ornaments, potted heathers, daffodils and a blue pot had been taken.

The victim’s granddaughter has appealed for information to find the items which her nan has collected over the years.

The granddaughter said: “My nan works hard to keep her garden looking lovely and the ornaments are of sentimental value.

“She has lived in the village for many years so for this to happen has shocked and deeply saddened her as well as left her worried that other items from her garden may be taken.”

Anyone with information are asked to call the police on 101 and quote the crime reference CR-017853-19.