Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plants taken in middle of night from Newton Poppleford garden

PUBLISHED: 13:13 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 27 February 2019

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Thieves struck in the middle of the night stealing plants and sentimental ornaments from an elderly gardener.

The incident happened overnight between Tuesday (February 26) and Wednesday (February 27) in King Alfred Way, Newton Poppleford.

A police spokesman said troughs of plants, owl ornaments, potted heathers, daffodils and a blue pot had been taken.

The victim’s granddaughter has appealed for information to find the items which her nan has collected over the years.

The granddaughter said: “My nan works hard to keep her garden looking lovely and the ornaments are of sentimental value.

“She has lived in the village for many years so for this to happen has shocked and deeply saddened her as well as left her worried that other items from her garden may be taken.”

Anyone with information are asked to call the police on 101 and quote the crime reference CR-017853-19.

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Seafood restaurant confirms bid for ‘wonderful’ Drill Hall

Rockfish restaurant opening night. Picture: Rockfish

MP Sir Hugo Swire becomes the new patron of The Seahorse Trust

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Restaurant bids proposed for Drill Hall site

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Seafood restaurant confirms bid for ‘wonderful’ Drill Hall

Rockfish restaurant opening night. Picture: Rockfish

MP Sir Hugo Swire becomes the new patron of The Seahorse Trust

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sub Courtney nets late winner as Ottery win thrilling derby contest at Budleigh

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000892. Picture: Terry Ife

Plants taken in middle of night from Newton Poppleford garden

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Seafood restaurant confirms bid for ‘wonderful’ Drill Hall

Rockfish restaurant opening night. Picture: Rockfish

Herald article adds to motor enthusiast’s collection on family car

Alan Bartlett with his collection of memorabilia of his vintage car. Picture: Alex Walton

MoMo challenge prompts advice about child online safety

Online scurity for youngsters. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists