Plants taken in middle of night from Newton Poppleford garden
PUBLISHED: 13:13 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 27 February 2019
Archant
Thieves struck in the middle of the night stealing plants and sentimental ornaments from an elderly gardener.
The incident happened overnight between Tuesday (February 26) and Wednesday (February 27) in King Alfred Way, Newton Poppleford.
A police spokesman said troughs of plants, owl ornaments, potted heathers, daffodils and a blue pot had been taken.
The victim’s granddaughter has appealed for information to find the items which her nan has collected over the years.
The granddaughter said: “My nan works hard to keep her garden looking lovely and the ornaments are of sentimental value.
“She has lived in the village for many years so for this to happen has shocked and deeply saddened her as well as left her worried that other items from her garden may be taken.”
Anyone with information are asked to call the police on 101 and quote the crime reference CR-017853-19.
Comments have been disabled on this article.