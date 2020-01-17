Advanced search

Plastic warriors to brave cold for next beach clean

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 January 2020

Denise Bickley with Sidmouth beach clean volunteers, in February 2019. Ref shs 02 19TI 7826. Picture: Terry Ife

Plastic warriors are braving cold in the name of our planet.

Sidmouth residents have been invited to join the town's next beach clean on Saturday, January 25.

Those wanting to take part have been asked to meet at the Fort Café at 1.30pm and spend an hour picking up rubbish on Sidmouth beach. Denise Bickley, of Sidmouth Plastic Warriors, said: "These winter clean ups are so important for getting the really degraded plastic out of the sea, that gets churned up by the storms.

"Do wrap up warm though! All are welcome as ever, and equipment is provided but bring your own if you have it.

"Please say a thank you to the Fort Café by staying for a coffee after to warm those cold fingers, if you have time.

Sidmouth Repair Café will be held on the same day at Manstone Youth Centre between 10am and 1pm, to help residents fix everything from treasured possessions to kitchen appliances and bikes.

