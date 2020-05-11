Play about Sidmouth’s Stephen Reynolds to be broadcast this weekend

Stephen Reynolds with Semaphore – the beautifully named daughter of the Woolley. Picture: Sidmouth Sea Fest Archant

A play about Sidmouth’s Stephen Reynolds, an early pioneer of safer sea fishing conditions, has been recorded as a radio drama and will be played this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fish out of Water, which was first performed on The Ham at last year’s Sea Fest, will be broadcast on Saturday, May 16, at 5pm by Sid Valley Radio at www.sidvalleyradio.co.uk.

The play, featuring hymns, sea shanties and ballads, was recorded at The Sound Studio at Exeter Phoenix, thanks to funding from the Sid Vale Association.

Writer and co-director Pippa Marriott previously told the Herald: “We wanted the play to be captured for posterity.

“Stephen Reynolds was an important figure and lived at a time when his sexuality was not accepted.

“He was a trailblazer for fisheries, and died too young from the Spanish flu in 1919.

“We think his contribution and life should be preserved.”