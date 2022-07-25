Play park improvements delayed

Artist's impression of the new layout and equipment at the Long Park play area - Credit: Outdoor Play People

Improvements to two children’s play parks in Sidmouth have been postponed.

The Ham and Long Park play areas have been redesigned and new equipment is to be installed, but the work will not start until autumn.

Sidmouth Town Council, which is funding the improvements, said a shortage of ‘key materials and elements’ is causing the delay.

Cllr Louise Cole, one of the project leads, said: “We have to work with the challenges we face but are really pleased that we have two really great play park designs ready to go and the equipment on order.

“Along with everyone, we are eager for the much-needed improved play spaces to be delivered. Meanwhile it is important to keep children and families updated, and to reassure people that the new start time for the play park works whilst unavoidable, also mean that there will be no closures of the parks during the summer holidays.”

The revised timetable is for work to start on Long Park in early September with the Ham being upgraded in October.