Bereaved daughter's plea to councillors over dangerous pedestrian crossing

The daughter of a 93-year-old man fatally injured on Newton Poppleford's pedestrian crossing has addressed a highways committee meeting, calling for urgent safety improvements.



Ken Cooper was hit by a car on the Puffin crossing in December 2020, after the sensors failed to detect his movement and the traffic lights turned green.



The inquest into his death found the crossing is badly lit and the lights change too quickly for slow-moving pedestrians. Afterwards the assistant coroner wrote to the Chief Highways Officer, Meg Booth, to raise her concerns.



On Monday, February 14, Mr Cooper’s daughter Bev Raw spoke to Devon County Council’s East Devon HIghways and Traffic Orders Committee (HAATOC) calling for the dangerous crossing to be replaced by a zebra crossing with illuminated poles and flashing ‘wig wag’ lights. She also asked the committee to support the introduction of a 20mph limit along the main road through the village.



Otter Valley councillor Jess Bailey read a statement from the chairman of Newton Poppleford Parish Council, Chris Burhop, whose own son was knocked down on the same crossing on his way to school, but not seriously hurt. His statement said the village ‘urgently needs’ an improved crossing in the village centre, along with new crossings at the junction with King Alfred Way and Otter Reach.



He also repeated the parish council’s call for a 20mph limit in the village, saying 'it would add just 34 seconds to a driver’s journey. But it might just save a life or serious injury'.



Cllr Val Ranger also spoke in support of a new zebra crossing and the introduction of a 20mph limit.



The committee was already being recommended to note the assistant coroner’s suggestions for making the crossing safer, and to discuss a full report on the issue at its next meeting. Cllr Bailey proposed that a replacement zebra crossing and a 20mph limit should also be included in the recommendation, but this was voted down.



Following the meeting, Cllr Bailey said: "There have been more than 60 accidents which have resulted in personal injury in Newton Poppleford since 2000, the vast majority of which took place on the A3052.... I am deeply disappointed that the Conservative-led HATOC voted down my proposals for vital road safety improvements in Newton Poppleford."



She added that she and Mrs Raw would fight on for a safer pedestrian crossing and a 20mph speed limit in the village.