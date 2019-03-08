Meet the Author: Poet Matt Harvey at Kennaway House

Performance poet Matt Harvey. Picture: Benjamin J Borley Copyright (c) 2013 benjamin j borley/TEDxExeter

Matt, best known for his Radio 4 work, will be reading out his poens and answering questions from the audience

The Totnes-based performance poet Matt Harvey is the guest at Meet the Author at Kennaway House on Friday, June 14.

He will be reading and talking about his work, which embraces topics ranging from gardening, renewable energy and environmental crises, to the eccentricities of pets and people. Matt will also be happy to answer questions from the audience.

Matt is best known for his Radio 4 work. He chaired the Wondermentalist cabaret, created the mini-series Empath Man in which he performs the part of the reconstructed male character, and features on Saturday Live. He has also written nine books, and has earned the title 'Wimbledon poet-in-residence' for his wittily written and illustrated work. He presented a TEDx talk in Exeter in April on 'Driftwood Lovers and Corporate Thieves'.

Tickets are available for £13, to include a glass of wine and can be purchased from the Kennaway House office, or by calling 01395 515551. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm.