Poetry book on sale in East Devon will raise funds for Hospiscare

Janet Beardsall signing a book for customer Grenville Gilbert. Picture: Dick Beardsall Hospiscare

Janet Beardsall, a poet based in East Devon, has written a new book, and visited The Curious Otter bookshop to sign copies

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new book of poetry has gone on sale in East Devon, with all the proceeds being donated to Hospiscare.

East Devon poet Janet Beardsall came to The Curious Otter bookshop in Ottery St Mary to sign copies of Looking Back, With Love, her fourth book, on Saturday, April 27.

"Many of the poems in this collection recall how things used to be in the second half of the last century, and I hope they will appeal to all those to whom this time is still fresh in the memory," she said. "I was delighted to be able to include illustrations by members of Trudi Longmire's Sidmouth Art Group."

"My last two books raised over three thousand pounds for the charity and I am hoping to raise a further thousand with Looking Back".

James Pellow, the actor, author and playwright, who is well known to East Devon residents for his appearances at the Manor Pavilion Theatre Sidmouth, said:

"Janet has the happy knack of expressing, even in a few lines, the sights, sounds and emotions of 'common or garden' everyday life, as well as stirring the cherished memories of days past. A beautiful, thought-provoking collection, which I warmly recommend."

The book costs £4.50 and every penny of that goes to Hospiscare. It is also available from Paragon Books and The Lantern Shop in Sidmouth and other shops in East Devon.