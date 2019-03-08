Have you been sold these items? Extensive haul taken from Sidmouth home

Devon and Cornwall Police have released photos of some of the items taken. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police Archant

An 'extensive' collection of silverware, jewellery, medals and coins has been taken from a Sidmouth home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to a burglary at a home in the Laskeys Lane area of Sidmouth sometime between Wednesday, July 3, and July 4.

A force spokesman said offenders forced entry into the property sometime between 3.30pm on July 3 and midday the next day.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for help to find more than 35 items and ask if anyone has been offered the items to get in touch.

The list includes:

1.Two Victorian silver pint mugs individually dated 1867 and 1868.

2.A silver pint mug inscribed with words similar to presented to Mr Wells by the Marquis of Exeter for Long Service to the Stamford Volunteers.

3.George III oval silver sugar bowl.

4.A pair of silver Irish tablespoons hallmarked to Dublin (Irish Harp) 1776 made by William Walsh.

5.A silver spoon hallmarked London 1953. This is a coronation spoon with a portrait of the Queen wearing a crown, made by Wakely and Wheeler.

6.A pair of silver teaspoons hallmarked Exeter 1838 by RW.

7.Silver salt, stood on three ball legs. This was hallmarked London 1875 by Martin Hall & Co.

8.Four Georgian silver dessert spoons in an old English style.

9.Eight 1920s silver forks in an Old English Style.

10.Various gold coins; A Elizabeth II Sovereign, a Victoria £2 coin with Queen Victoria's head on, a US $10 coin, and a French 20 franc coin.

11.George III silver salver by John Carter 2nd Hallmarked 1773.

12.Matching silver coffee pot and hot milk jug hallmarked 1929 and 1964.

13.Danish silver sugar basin and spoon by George Jensen, import marks for 1930 and 1931.

14.Jensen silver water jug, import mark for 1929.

15.A French late 19th Century/early 20th century gold diamond enamel bracelet of lozenge link design, which has a French inscription on the underside.

16.Silver gilt, Knight Bachelor's badge in official case red cardboard/leather with an inscription of ER or similar.

17.Various gold gilt and bronze academic medals.

18.Four, three inch silver tumblers. These are plain silver.

19.Silver circular Crimea war medal with Queen Victoria's head, balaclava and Inkerman inscribed upon it.

20.A bronze Khedive star war medal from the 1880s. This was star shaped and on the rear side had a pyramid image.

21.Gold ring with amethyst surrounded by pearls.

22.Gold moonstone bracelet, contains 11 moonstones.

23.A platinum, diamond and sapphire bracelet.

24.A Victorian/Edwardian Necklet or Collarette rose gold, oval trace chain containing seven oval moonstones.

25.Green jade pendant set with four graduated size rose-cut diamonds.

26.18ct stamped white gold (not hallmarked) domed cabochon cut star ruby single stone ring in plain heavy mount. The stone has some surface damage and is of purple shade.

27.Wedding ring 18ct white gold, hallmarked 6mm width flat band.

28.Wedding ring 18ct white gold, hallmarked 6mm width flat band with a cabochon oval single stone brown quartz to the front of the ring.

29.Gold (not hallmarked) 13 stone opal and pearl 1 and ¾ inch wire twist bar broach with a central round cabochon opal and border of 12 small round pearls in the applied claw set cluster.

30.Gold (not hallmarked) opal pebble style pendant with matrix in the pebble in a claw set framework fitted with a loop ring top.

31.Silver gilt (not hallmarked) with a heart shaped turquoise pendant. The heart is pave set with 24 turquoise with a further two (1 missing) in the shackle loop top all on a 14" trace pattern neck chain with a barrel snap fastener.

32.Gold (not hallmarked) round locket back memorial type broch. Approximately 1 and ¼ inch round. The rose centre is set with a small cabochon pink coral and half pearl forming the two flower heads of an engraved design. It has a beaded edge with a glass insert to the locket back.

33.Antique Ivory sculpture.

34.Silver Armada dish with hallmarks around edge.

35. New Zealand greenstone Maori TIKI sculpture approximately two inches tall.

Anyone with information which could assist with this investigation is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference number CR/059292/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org