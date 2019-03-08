Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Appeal after cash stolen from teenager walking home

PUBLISHED: 09:35 05 June 2019

The teenager was walking home from the chip shop along Paternoster Row towards Ridgeway when the money was snatched. Picture: Google Maps

The teenager was walking home from the chip shop along Paternoster Row towards Ridgeway when the money was snatched. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Money was stolen out of a 16-year-old's hand - prompting a witness appeal by Ottery police.

Officers are looking for information about the incident which occurred on Tuesday evening (June 4) at around 5.45pm.

The teenager was walking home from the chip shop along Paternoster Row towards Ridgeway when another male approached him and pulled a £10 note from his hand.

Ottery police described the offender as approximately six foot tall, of slim build, wearing a Black North Face hooded coat, black trousers and blue shoes/trainers.

PCSO Jonathan Sims, said: "At the time of the incident the offenders hood was up and pulled tight.

"Although the amount of money was only £10 this was a very unpleasant experience for the young person."

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting crime reference CR/049450/19.

Most Read

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Tastebuds left tingling for more after successful food festival

Otterys Food & Families Festival. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020632. Picture: Terry Ife

“No-one loves dogs more than us” - how Sidmouth emporium is pet perfection

Jennifer Jennings-Wright of Toto's in Sidmouth. Ref shs 22 19TI 5568. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Tastebuds left tingling for more after successful food festival

Otterys Food & Families Festival. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020632. Picture: Terry Ife

“No-one loves dogs more than us” - how Sidmouth emporium is pet perfection

Jennifer Jennings-Wright of Toto's in Sidmouth. Ref shs 22 19TI 5568. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary men make winning start to County Trophy campaign

Steve Goodenough playing in the Ottery bowls club's Ladies & Gentlemans Tea Party Competition. Ref shsp 23 19TI 1020794. Picture: Terry Ife

Clements ton sets up big Otters victory

Wicket keeper Alex Clements for Ottery against Sidmouth. Ref shsp 25 18TI 5836. Picture: Terry Ife

“It’s what Dog would have wanted.” Community day brings in crowds for Charlie

Celebrating Dogtastic Day 2019. Picture: Emma Patch

Appeal after cash stolen from teenager walking home

The teenager was walking home from the chip shop along Paternoster Row towards Ridgeway when the money was snatched. Picture: Google Maps

Could autumn referendum be on the cards for neighbourhood plan?

The view over Sidmouth from Connaught Gardens
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists