Appeal after cash stolen from teenager walking home

The teenager was walking home from the chip shop along Paternoster Row towards Ridgeway when the money was snatched. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Money was stolen out of a 16-year-old's hand - prompting a witness appeal by Ottery police.

Officers are looking for information about the incident which occurred on Tuesday evening (June 4) at around 5.45pm.

The teenager was walking home from the chip shop along Paternoster Row towards Ridgeway when another male approached him and pulled a £10 note from his hand.

Ottery police described the offender as approximately six foot tall, of slim build, wearing a Black North Face hooded coat, black trousers and blue shoes/trainers.

PCSO Jonathan Sims, said: "At the time of the incident the offenders hood was up and pulled tight.

"Although the amount of money was only £10 this was a very unpleasant experience for the young person."

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting crime reference CR/049450/19.