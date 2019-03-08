Stolen vintage bike seen in Sidmouth

Archant

A rare vintage bike stolen from a Sidmouth home has been seen in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for help to find a white aluminium Barracuda pedal bike which was taken from a home in East Hill on Wednesday, June 12.

It was among a number of bikes taken from the address and is believed to have been stolen between 2.30pm and 3pm.

A police spokesman said: "The white aluminium Barracuda with a broken frame has been seen being ridden around the town.

"Police have issued an appeal over the theft of a vintage pedal cycle in Sidmouth - after the public helped reunite its owner with a trio of other rare bikes.

"Damage was also caused to other bicycles on the victim's property during the theft."

Officers previously appealed to find three vintage bikes, which were found by members of the public and returned to the owner.

PC Dave Keeler, from Sidmouth Neighbourhood police team, said following the appeal one bike was located at the rugby ground and another near Sidmouth garage.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference number: CR/052872/19.