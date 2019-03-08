Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:12 20 August 2019

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A small dog has been run over and killed by a car in Sidmouth.

Police are appealing for information about an incident in Drake's Avenue on Sunday (August 18).

PC Steve Lee, of Sidmouth's neighbourhood beat manager, said the incident happened shortly before 6.40pm.

PC Lee said: "If any witnesses saw the incident whereby a small dog was run over and fatally injured in Drake's Avenue, on August 18, at around 18:38 hours could they call in and quote log 0845 and mark any information for my attention."

He asked any witnesses to contact the police on 101 quoting log number 0845.

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Park and Ride service and parking strategy to tackle town centre problems

The Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan sets out its aims to improve transport into the local area. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Park and Ride service and parking strategy to tackle town centre problems

The Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan sets out its aims to improve transport into the local area. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Neighbourhood plan promotes ideas for safe town and active community

The Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan outlines proposals to protect and enhance local facilities in the Sid Valley. Picture: Simon Horn/Canva

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Campaigners cite Sex Pistols in defence of ‘B******s to Brexit’ stickers

Bollocks to Brexit sticker. Picture: Archant

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists