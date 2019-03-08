Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A small dog has been run over and killed by a car in Sidmouth.

Police are appealing for information about an incident in Drake's Avenue on Sunday (August 18).

PC Steve Lee, of Sidmouth's neighbourhood beat manager, said the incident happened shortly before 6.40pm.

PC Lee said: "If any witnesses saw the incident whereby a small dog was run over and fatally injured in Drake's Avenue, on August 18, at around 18:38 hours could they call in and quote log 0845 and mark any information for my attention."

He asked any witnesses to contact the police on 101 quoting log number 0845.