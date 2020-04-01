Police ask East Devon residents: Do you recognise this man?

An E-fit image of the man police would like to speak to Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police Devon and Cornwall Police

Police investigating fraudulent building activity are appealing for help from residents of East Devon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They have released an E-fit image of a man they want to identify in relation to reported incidents of fraud in Exeter.

Police suspect that the man has links throughout the East and Mid Devon area.

The fraud was reported to have been committed in the Heavitree area of Exeter, between September and October 2019, and again in February 2020.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured because he may have information to help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or anyone with any information which could assist police enquiries, is asked to contact police via email 101@dcpolice.co.uk or phone 101 and quote the crime reference number, CR/012603/20.