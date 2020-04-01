Police ask East Devon residents: Do you recognise this man?
PUBLISHED: 13:34 01 April 2020
Devon and Cornwall Police
Police investigating fraudulent building activity are appealing for help from residents of East Devon.
They have released an E-fit image of a man they want to identify in relation to reported incidents of fraud in Exeter.
Police suspect that the man has links throughout the East and Mid Devon area.
The fraud was reported to have been committed in the Heavitree area of Exeter, between September and October 2019, and again in February 2020.
Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured because he may have information to help the investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or anyone with any information which could assist police enquiries, is asked to contact police via email 101@dcpolice.co.uk or phone 101 and quote the crime reference number, CR/012603/20.
