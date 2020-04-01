Advanced search

Police ask East Devon residents: Do you recognise this man?

PUBLISHED: 13:34 01 April 2020

An E-fit image of the man police would like to speak to Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

An E-fit image of the man police would like to speak to Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police

Police investigating fraudulent building activity are appealing for help from residents of East Devon.

They have released an E-fit image of a man they want to identify in relation to reported incidents of fraud in Exeter.

Police suspect that the man has links throughout the East and Mid Devon area.

The fraud was reported to have been committed in the Heavitree area of Exeter, between September and October 2019, and again in February 2020.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured because he may have information to help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or anyone with any information which could assist police enquiries, is asked to contact police via email 101@dcpolice.co.uk or phone 101 and quote the crime reference number, CR/012603/20.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

There with you: Sidmouth landladies offer help to community

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Donkeys have a spring in their step after end of restrictions

Dponkeys enjoy the first spring grazing of the year Picture: Simon Horn

‘Messy’ Sidmouth allotment will end up looking ‘lovely’, tenant reassures local residents

The planters - a work in progress. Picture: Darren Crook

Waste and recycling guidance issued for coronavirus sufferers in East Devon

Sidmouth recycling centre. Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

There with you: Sidmouth landladies offer help to community

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Donkeys have a spring in their step after end of restrictions

Dponkeys enjoy the first spring grazing of the year Picture: Simon Horn

‘Messy’ Sidmouth allotment will end up looking ‘lovely’, tenant reassures local residents

The planters - a work in progress. Picture: Darren Crook

Waste and recycling guidance issued for coronavirus sufferers in East Devon

Sidmouth recycling centre. Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Quins win promotion as ‘final’ Devon Merit Tables are published

Sidmouth Quins who have been crowned Devon Merit Table two (NE) champions for the 2019/20 season. Picture: SRFC

ECB unveils £61 million package for cricket clubs

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth Town in cup final tonight (Wednesday) - can you help them lift the trophy?

Police ask East Devon residents: Do you recognise this man?

An E-fit image of the man police would like to speak to Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police
Drive 24