Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police search to find 44 year old man in connection with assault

PUBLISHED: 11:04 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 01 June 2019

Avon and Somerset Police are looking for information to find John Finn, 44, who has connections to Sidmouth and Cranbrook. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police are looking for information to find John Finn, 44, who has connections to Sidmouth and Cranbrook. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Archant

A 44 year old man, with links to Sidmouth and Cranbrook, is wanted in connection with an assault in Wells.

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for information to find John Finn, who may be in Somerset or within the Devon area, following an incident in Priory Road in Wells on Sunday (May 26).

A force spokesman said: "We need to contact him about an incident which happened on the Sunday afternoon when a man in his 20s was assaulted at a house party in Priory Road in Wells.

"The man sustained injuries to the back of his neck and right shoulder blade and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

"We are keen to trace John Finn, aged 44. He is described as a white man of medium to large build, about 6ft 2ins tall with a shaven head. His hair dark brown and he has dark brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right wrist with the name 'Alice' on and a scar on the outside of his right forearm.

"He has links with the Devon and Cornwall area and searches have already been carried out in the Sidmouth and Cranbrook areas."

Members of the public are asked not to approach him but to call 999 quoting Avon and Somerset police reference 5219116782.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in search for wanted man

A number of police vehicles were seen in Baker Close in Sidmouth on Tuesday evening. Picture: Joelle O'Brien

Sidmouth carvery reverses poor food hygiene rating

The Bowd Inn has reversed its poor food hygiene rating, following second visit from food health inspectors. Picture: The Bowd Inn

Eyewitnesses snap wallaby as it wanders into Ottery

A still from the video captured by Kate Pitter showing the wallaby in Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kate Pitter

Plans to turn restaurant into homes submitted

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Help to find sentimental ring lost in Sidmouth

The owner of this ring is offering a small reward for its return as it belonged to her grandmother. Picture: Sally Dulles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in search for wanted man

A number of police vehicles were seen in Baker Close in Sidmouth on Tuesday evening. Picture: Joelle O'Brien

Sidmouth carvery reverses poor food hygiene rating

The Bowd Inn has reversed its poor food hygiene rating, following second visit from food health inspectors. Picture: The Bowd Inn

Eyewitnesses snap wallaby as it wanders into Ottery

A still from the video captured by Kate Pitter showing the wallaby in Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kate Pitter

Plans to turn restaurant into homes submitted

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Help to find sentimental ring lost in Sidmouth

The owner of this ring is offering a small reward for its return as it belonged to her grandmother. Picture: Sally Dulles

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Seniors resist chocolate bribes to continue winning run

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth brush aside challenge of City and Port of Bristol tourists

Sidmouth and the City and Port of Bristol bowlers. Picture SBC

Women Can half marathon seventh place finish for Kerry Boyle

Sidmouth ladies make Interclub progress at expense of Babbacombe B

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Pepperell, Ash and Troake the winners at stableford qualifiers

A generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists