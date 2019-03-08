Police search to find 44 year old man in connection with assault

Avon and Somerset Police are looking for information to find John Finn, 44, who has connections to Sidmouth and Cranbrook. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police Archant

A 44 year old man, with links to Sidmouth and Cranbrook, is wanted in connection with an assault in Wells.

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for information to find John Finn, who may be in Somerset or within the Devon area, following an incident in Priory Road in Wells on Sunday (May 26).

A force spokesman said: "We need to contact him about an incident which happened on the Sunday afternoon when a man in his 20s was assaulted at a house party in Priory Road in Wells.

"The man sustained injuries to the back of his neck and right shoulder blade and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

"We are keen to trace John Finn, aged 44. He is described as a white man of medium to large build, about 6ft 2ins tall with a shaven head. His hair dark brown and he has dark brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right wrist with the name 'Alice' on and a scar on the outside of his right forearm.

"He has links with the Devon and Cornwall area and searches have already been carried out in the Sidmouth and Cranbrook areas."

Members of the public are asked not to approach him but to call 999 quoting Avon and Somerset police reference 5219116782.