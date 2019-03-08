Advanced search

Police called out to reports of 'aggressive' caller

PUBLISHED: 13:54 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 12 July 2019

Archant

An 'aggressive' doorstep salesman alarmed residents of Sidford and Newton Poppleford so much, they called the police.

Several people took to social media to warn others about the unwanted caller.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called by a number of residents in the Sidmouth area yesterday (Thursday, July 11) following reports of a man acting suspiciously while going door to door to sell goods.

"The man had visited various properties in Newton Poppleford and Sidmouth during the day, either selling goods or asking whether any work was needed in the homes or gardens.

"He was reportedly aggressive after the residents declined.

"Police attended and carried out an extensive search of the area.

"A 19-year-old man was later located and spoken to by police. No criminal offences were identified but the man was given strong words of advice about his behaviour."

