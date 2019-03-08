Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

A man has died after his car went over a cliff in Sidmouth.

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Police have confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle went over cliffs in Peak Hill Road on Wednesday (November 6).

A police spokesman said: "A man has died after a vehicle went over cliffs in Peak Hill Road, Sidmouth, this morning.

"Emergency services were called at 9.25am. The vehicle ended up on the beach.

"A man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police are currently working to confirm his identity.

"Work is currently being done to recover the vehicle."

Road closures were in place at Peak Hill Road and Manor Road and the beach closed off to members of the public.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said: "Unfortunately what has happened is a car has gone over the edge of the cliff.

"They have gone across a couple of fields and over the top of the cliff at the top of Peak Hill.

"Unfortunately one occupant has been removed and unfortunately lost his life, It happened at about 9.26am. The car is still there.

"We have been sending the drone over. We won't be recovering the vehicle today as the tide is against us and it is too hazardous."

Sidmouth Lifeboat and its rescue ski were launched at 9.40am.

A lifeboat spokesman said: "The casualty was extracted by coastguard helicopter; lifeboat crew returned to the lifeboat which was then stood down."