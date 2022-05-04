Enquiries continue following Sidmouth stabbing

Polcie van on the scene of a stabbing in Sidmouth - Credit: Adam Manning

Enquires are continuing in the ongoing investigation into a stabbing in a quiet area of Sidmouth.

On Monday, April 11, a man was taken to hospital for treatment following a serious assault in Manstone Avenue.

Police and ambulance crews attended after reports of a serious assault at around 11.30pm.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed the man was discharged from hospital and their investigations continue.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Manstone Avenue, Sidmouth, at around 11.30pm on Monday, April 11.

“A man sustained stab wounds for which he received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

“The investigation is ongoing and our appeal for information still stands.”

The incident left the Sidmouth community ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ by the incident with town council chairman Ian Barlow saying these incidents are very rare in the town.

Speaking at the time, Cllr Barlow said: “Anything like this is always shocking and saddening. Unfortunately, we live in a world where these things do happen, and we’re very lucky in Sidmouth that it isn’t a frequent event – but when it does happen it’s even more shocking."

Neighbours told the Herald of their surprise as police tape barred the entrance to a residential property and officers undertook initial investigations.

One neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said ‘you don’t expect this in Sidmouth’.

“Police were wondering around at about midnight, searching alleyways and around houses, one even knocked on my door to ask if I had CCTV,” said another neighbour.

Another resident added: “I saw six ambulances and lots of police cars around. A white helicopter (search and rescue) also landed on Sidford rugby field.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the police with their enquiries should email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR/030660/22.