'Review your security' as fuel thieves target East Devon

Ful theft. Picture: Getty Images Archant

A rise in fuel thefts in East Devon has prompted police to urge the public to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

PCSO Jonathan Sims, from Ottery St Mary neighbourhood police team, said there had been an increase in incidents in isolated locations over the last few weeks.

He said that thieves are targeting horsebox lorries to steal fuel.

PCSO Sims said: "If you are a farmer/owner of horses please review your security.

"Consider putting up better lighting with motion sensors, CCTV and alarms.

"Also avoid leaving your vehicles full of fuel.

"If you see persons acting suspiciously then please call 999 immediately."