Suspect wanted for 18 month hotel burglary spate

PUBLISHED: 12:45 19 February 2019

Stephen Price, 53, is wanted by police as a suspect for a series of hotel burglaries. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Stephen Price, 53, is wanted by police as a suspect for a series of hotel burglaries. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

A bank card thief remains at large following an 18-month spate of hotel burglaries.

Police are hunting the criminal responsible for stealing a bank card from a Sidmouth hotel room and spending £3,460.

Hoteliers are being warned to be on the look out for a man wanted in connection with the crimes across the region, including at the Sidmouth Harbour Hotel and numerous other venues across the country.

Police are looking for Stephen Price, 53, who is wanted in connection with offences committed in Scotland, Dorset, Birmingham and Devon.

Officers were called following a burglary at Sidmouth Harbour Hotel, in Manor Road, sometime between noon on September 27, 2018 and 10am the next day.

A hotel guest reported a bank card had been stolen from their hotel room and £3,460 had been taken through various transactions and money withdrawals.

In March last year, the suspect is believed to have targeted the Royal Duchy Hotel in Falmouth, taking three credit cards from a locked hotel room to purchase goods online and cash withdrawn.

A police spokesman said: “The offender is gaining entry to rooms, stealing bank cards and then calling through to the affected guest’s room purporting to be from their bank.

“Police have identified Stephen Price as a suspect and he is now sought for arrest.”

Anyone who has seen him or has seen anything suspicious are asked to call police immediately quoting crime reference CR/24028/18.

Suspect wanted for 18 month hotel burglary spate

