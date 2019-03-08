Advanced search

Heavy police presence in search for wanted man

PUBLISHED: 15:11 29 May 2019

A number of police vehicles were seen in Baker Close in Sidmouth on Tuesday evening. Picture: Joelle O'Brien

A number of police vehicles were seen in Baker Close in Sidmouth on Tuesday evening. Picture: Joelle O'Brien

Archant

Police are still searching for a wanted man who was thought to be in the Sidmouth or Cranbrook areas.

A heavy police presence was seen at 7.15pm in Baker Close, Sidmouth, on Tuesday evening (May 28).

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed it was its sister force, Avon and Somerset Constabulary, that was leading the operation.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers last night conducted arrest attempts for a wanted man at properties in the Sidmouth and Cranbrook areas.

"Unfortunately the attempts were unsuccessful and enquiries to locate the man are ongoing."

