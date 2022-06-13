Police seek witnesses to three-car A3052 crash

Police investigating a road accident near Newton Poppleford in which three people were hurt are appealing for witnesses.

A Renault, a Land Rover and a VW Taigo collided on the A3052 at around noon on Sunday, June 12.

The driver of the VW, a local woman in her 70s, suffered multiple serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The male driver and female passenger in the Renault were also injured and were both taken to hospital. The passenger was later discharged, but the driver has been kept in as a precaution.

The occupants of the Taigo were unhurt.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service, paramedics and officers from the Alliance’s Roads Policing Team attended the scene to investigate the cause of the collision.

The road was cleared and fully reopened at around 10:30pm.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision, and anyone with dashcam footage that could help their enquiries.

Please contact 101 quoting log 414 Sunday 12 June.