Sidmouth is first town in police force area to test pump art

Sergeant Andy Squires is now splitting his time between Sidmouth and Seaton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW Archant

Sidmouth is the first town to test out digital police advertisements at petrol stations in Devon and Cornwall.

Sergeant Andy Squires gave a report on the town’s monthly crime statistics at the latest Sidmouth Town council meeting.

Last month officers recorded 37 crimes which is up from 36, compared to the same month last year - a 2.8 per cent rise.

This included three violence with injuries, seven violence without injuries, one dwelling burglary, three vehicle offences, nine other thefts, 11 criminal damage, one public order offence and two ‘other’ crimes.

Speaking on February 4, Sgt Squires said: “We are about on par with the previous year.

“The only slight rise is the criminal damages, which is up to 11.

“I have had a look at that to see if there is a pattern. Normally there is a spate of something we can attribute it to but there just isn’t really. It is generally youth related and sporadic all over the town and various bits and bobs - some people’s fences, snooker balls being lobbed over garden walls in other areas, nothing we can really get a grip of if you know what I mean, but we will continue to monitor that.”

He added the detection rate is 24 per cent which is about where it needs to be.

Sgt Squires gave an update on the Crime and Safety Roadshow which was held in Sidmouth last month.

He said: “It was well attended and a success.”

The team will be holding more events throughout the year across the area - including in Seaton, Honiton, Budleigh and Exmouth.

Sgt Squires gave an update on the new pump art they had in Sidmouth, which was a first for Devon and Cornwall.

He added: “I dare say you have seen the adverts that scroll through at the pump at Woolbrook Service Station.

“They have media pumps there now that have an A4 digital screen and as you are sat there filling up your car there are adverts that pop up. Now there is a Sidmouth Safer Neighbourhood Police team advert that pops up.

“And now, for 10 seconds every two minutes, every day of the week, 365 days of the year will be Sidmouth Safer Neighbourhood Police team’s contact details going up behind the pump and the till.

“It has received some very good feedback from my superiors and we are hoping to roll that out through the whole force, and Sidmouth got to do it first.”