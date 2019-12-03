Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police. Archant

More than 100 vehicles have been stopped as part of a police crackdown on speeding and MOT offences.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police carried out a traffic operation on the A3052 in Sidford on Tuesday, November 26.

During the operation, eight tickets were issued for offences including speeding and no MOT.

Police community support officer Chris Bolsover said drugs were also found and seized in one incident and one arrest made in another.

Words of advice were issued to a number of drivers in relation to speed and car lights.

PCSO Bolsover said: "Similar operations have been undertaken recently all over East Devon and we will continue to carry them out in the future."