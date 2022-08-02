Police warn of cowboy traders in the local area

Rogue traders are operating in Sidmouth, Seaton, Axminster and Honiton, police have warned.

Officers say the three men may also be seeking opportunities to open windows or doors of people’s homes so that they can be broken into later.

Rural East Devon Police say the cold callers are visiting people’s homes offering quotes for work that is often genuinely needed, such as roof repairs or gardening.

The work is carried out to a satisfactory standard, but the traders then say the quote they provided was for only half the total amount, and demand full payment.

The police say: “While information at this stage is scarce, it appears that in one incident one of the men may have gained access to the property to use the toilet, and then left a window or door insecure so that a burglary could take place at a later time.

“We’d ask the public to be vigilant for a white Ford Transit with a Republic of Ireland numberplate 123KE1861.

Descriptions of those involved vary, but it appears the leader of the group is a white male, five foot seven, in his late 40s, and he may be assisted by two younger males.”

Anyone who has been a victim of these rogue traders is asked to report it to the police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or calling 101, quoting the crime reference EN/011234/22