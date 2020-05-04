Advanced search

Police appeal for witnesses to fuel thefts in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 May 2020

Motorists in East Devon are being warned about a spate of fuel thefts from vehicles.

Since the beginning of April there has been an increase in thefts, including nine in Sidmouth and Sidbury, and three in Honiton and Gittisham.

In each case thieves drilled a hole in the fuel tank to syphon out its contents.

Sergeant Roy Hutter said: “These thefts have been from cars parked both on the roadside and in car parks.

“We would urge people to park their cars as publicly as possible and make sure they are secured.

“There is also concern that fuel is leaking on to the roads and parking spaces during the extraction process, causing the surface of the ground to become slippery and therefore presenting a hazard to pedestrians and cyclists as well as a skidding risk to motor vehicles.

“Due to petrol being a highly flammable substance, we are also concerned about the fire hazard this crime could pose.

“We would urge anyone who sees any suspicious activity, or suspicious persons, to report information to us.”

Witnesses, or anyone with any information about these crimes, are asked to contact police by ringing 101 or by emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/033798/20.

