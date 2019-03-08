Save the date - Sid Valley residents receive poll cards for neighbourhood plan referendum

Sid Valley residents will head to the polls to vote on the Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Terry Ife/Neighbourhood steering group Archant

Sid Valley residents have begun receiving their polling cards ahead of next month's neighbourhood plan referendum.

Electorates will be able to vote on Thursday, September 19, on the Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan, which has been created as a blueprint for developmentd in the area until 2032.

Residents will be asked to answer yes or no to the question, "Do you want East Devon District Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Sidmouth to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?".

Anyone unable to vote on the day can contact East Devon District Council to vote by proxy or postal vote.

The plan has been worked on by volunteers in the Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan steering group for more than three years.

In the run up to the referendum the Herald will explain the plan and its policies on the valley.

The full plan can be found by visiting East Devon District Council's website under Election and registering to vote, then select election documents.