Where can I vote in the Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan referendum?

Sid Valley residents will head to the polls next week to vote on the area's neighbourhood plan.

A referendum will be held on Thursday, September 19, where voters will be asked to answer yes or no to the question, Do you want East Devon District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Sidmouth to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?

The Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan steering group has been producing the plan for the last three years and will act as a blueprint for development in the area until 2032 if adopted.

If the plan wins public support, East Devon District Council will use the plan as part of its development plan for the district.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm at the following locations:

Dance Studio (by the Unitarian Church), May Terrace, Sidmouth; St Francis Hall, Bennetts Hill, Sidmouth; Primley United Reformed Church Hall, Primley Road, Sidmouth; St Teresa`s Hall, Connaught Road, Sidmouth; Parish Room, Ridgeway, Sidbury; Sidford Social Hall, Byes Lane, Sidford; St Teresa`s Hall, Connaught Road, Sidmouth; St Francis Hall, Bennetts Hill, Sidmouth.

If successful, the plan will be the 17th neighbourhood plan to be adopted in East Devon.

Councillor Bruce de Saram, lead councillor for neighbourhood planning, said "It is with great pleasure that I congratulate the Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group on reaching the referendum stage for their Neighbourhood Plan.

The plan is the culmination of three years' effort by local volunteers working alongside members of the town council and represents a genuine commitment to Sidmouth Parish's future. The Steering Group should be applauded for engaging with a wide spectrum of age groups through extensive community consultation that included the establishment of a Young People's Advisory Group.

"I hope that residents will read the Neighbourhood Plan and take their opportunity to influence the future of Sidmouth by voting at the referendum on the 19 September."

