Pop-up areas for walkers and cyclists could be on the cards in Devon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 May 2020

A series of temporary measures to support social distancing for walkers and cyclists is being explored by Devon County Council.

It follows the Government’s announcement to invest £250million in an emergency active travel fund, as part of the first stage of a £2billion national investment in walking and cycling.

Although Devon County Council is still awaiting details of the funding, it is actively pursuing a number of possible changes to the local road network to help improve walking and cycling routes.

In considering its proposals, the focus has been on key travel to work routes, town and city centres, as well as local residential and commercial areas.

It is looking at widening narrow pavements which could restrict pedestrian movements and areas where the walking and cycling network can be extended and improved.

‘Pop-up’ facilities could be installed to provide wider areas for walkers and cyclists while segregating them from traffic.

And parking spaces could be removed in order to widen footpaths and introduce cycleways

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “We welcome the government’s announcement of investment in walking and cycling.

“This is a great opportunity to embed some of the greener, healthier travel habits we’ve seen during the lockdown and we’re trying to find ways to support people who choose active travel on their return to work.

“We’re continuing to develop these plans to enable their delivery, if possible at the earliest opportunity.

“We will be liaising with town and parish councils and we will be seeking support from the business community to understand how we can deliver local aspirations for pedestrian and cycling improvements.”

