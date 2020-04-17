Advanced search

Pope recognises Sidmouth man for his service

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 April 2020

Peter McGauley was thrilled to receive the award. Picture: Julian Shaw LRPS

Peter McGauley was thrilled to receive the award. Picture: Julian Shaw LRPS

Julian Shaw LRPS

The Pope has recognised a Sidmouth man for his distinguished service to the Catholic Church.

Sidmouth resident, Peter McGauley, has been awarded the Papal Cross, Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, which was presented to him by Bishop Mark O’Toole, of Plymouth, in March.

The award is the highest medal that can be given by the Pope.

Mr McGauley has served on the altar, as a church master of ceremonies and a councillor.

When he moved to Sidmouth, 30 years ago, he joined the parish council, becoming chairman and joining the finance committee.

He has been a trustee of the Diocese for the last 11 years and is part of the Diocesan Finance Committee.

Mr McGauley is also a Eucharistic Minister, a reader, and is currently president of the Exeter Circle of the Catenian Association (the Catholic version of Rotary), a founder trustee of Sid Valley HELP, founder president of the newly formed St Vincent de Paul Society and in this organisation is currently organising a telephoning rota for contacting more than 100 people during the Covid-19 pandemic to see if they are alright.

Mr McGauley said: “I was completely overcome when our parish priest, Fr Paul Cummins asked to speak to me during a parish event.

“I just presumed it was something to do with parish finance, then he told me that Pope France had awarded me the Papal Cross, ‘Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice’ - for the church and for the Pope.

“I was completely overcome at such a prestigious honour being given to me and became quite emotional...

“ I have been very fortunate in all my endeavours to have been fully supported by my wife Jill, who in my view shares in the award.”

Mrs McGauley added: “I am so proud of Peter. We have been married 43 years and during that time, Peter has always cared for others and loved his church.

“He thrives on trying to help other people and setting up and helping with new initiatives, always with an eye to his immensely strong faith and how it can be worked with and relied upon to help and support others...

“He just never stops! He is my world, but I am so happy and proud to share him with so very many wonderful groups and caring causes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Regatta Parade - back in the day...

Sidmouth Regatta parade of 2009. Picture: JAMES WOOLACOTT

Paul Boulton - ‘A genuine giant of the game’ - RIP ‘Bomber’

Exmouth Town after their Devon Premier Cup win of 1980. Back Row (left to right) Bob Davis, Bob Kew, Julian Tagg, Dave Lang, Keith Sprague, Paul Boulton, Robbie Hook, Dudley Westlake. Front row (left to right) Graham Mustard, Alan Jackson, Russell Petersen, Dennis Gill, Dave Johns. Picture ETFC

Concern for missing 86-year-old from Talaton

Jean Fellas, aged 86, was last seen at her home in Talaton on April 17.

Pope recognises Sidmouth man for his service

Peter McGauley was thrilled to receive the award. Picture: Julian Shaw LRPS

‘Roll on, end of lockdown’, says Sidmouth Skate Squad

Charlotte Norton, founder of Sidmouth Skate Squad. Picture: Skate Squad
Drive 24