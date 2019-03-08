Advanced search

Creative Poppy helps to clean the streets of dog poo

PUBLISHED: 15:17 22 March 2019

Poppy who has helped keep Sidmouth's streets tidy. Picture: Laura Southcott

Poppy who has helped keep Sidmouth's streets tidy. Picture: Laura Southcott

A Sidmouth child has come up with a creative way to stop people leaving behind dog poo.

Poppy is six-years-old and has taken to the streets to help clean up the dog mess around Sidmouth.

After seeing more dog poo on the way to school, Poppy wanted to stop people leaving it behind so attached a plastic bottle filled with bags to a lamppost on Manstone Avenue.

She got the idea from watching CBBC’s Newsround and as soon as she saw it, she was adamant she would make one.

She was thrilled to learn that she could recycle a plastic bottle and help clean the street at the same time.

The only part she had help with was buying the bags which her mother Laura kindly did.

