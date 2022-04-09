East Devon postcodes named Postcode Lottery luckiest
- Credit: Darren Casey / Peoples Postcode
We all know people with an Exeter postcode are lucky - a beautiful part of the world, including East Devon, Exeter and more.
But now it is official - those with an 'EX' postcode are the luckiest when it comes to winning on the Postcode Lottery.
Slingo, which makes online games including bingo, compiled the stats.
And EX wasn't the only south west postcode to make the list, with TQ (Torquay) and TA (Taunton) also in the top 10.
Here are the top 10 'luckiest' postcodes in the UK:
1. EX (Exeter)
2. TF (Telford)
3. SY (Shrewsbury)
4. DL (Darlington)
5. LL (Llandudno)
6. TA (Taunton)
7. LA (Lancaster)
8. TQ (Torquay)
9. SA (Swansea)
10. HR (Hereford)
The EX postcode area has seen 454 wins on the Postcode Lottery, which works out at 82.9 wins per 100,000 people.
Torquay saw 209 wins (74.3 per 100,000) and Taunton 248 (77 per 100,000).
Visit https://www.slingo.com/blog/lifestyle-news/the-luckiest-index/ for the full list.