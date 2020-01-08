Advanced search

Pottery painting business Something Lovely to remain in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:01 08 January 2020

Em Swallow outside her pop-up shop called Something Lovely in Libra Court, Sidmouth. Ref shs 40 19TI 2002. Picture: Terry Ife

Em Swallow outside her pop-up shop called Something Lovely in Libra Court, Sidmouth. Ref shs 40 19TI 2002. Picture: Terry Ife

A pop-up business that set up shop in Sidmouth three months ago is to stay on, after a 'phenomenal' response from local residents.

Emma Swallow's company Something Lovely offers people the chance to paint their own designs on a piece of pottery, which is then professionally fired in her kiln.

She has found that the creative process, and the end result, gives people 'a massive sense of achievement', and she has attracted so much business that she has decided to stay in her Libra Court premises for at least a further 12 months.

Mrs Swallow started out last year as a mobile business, hosting pottery painting parties for adults and children, and sessions at Kennaway House.

Then, when the shop in Libra Court became available on a rolling monthly lease, she decided to rent it as a base in the run-up to Christmas.

"A lot of people came to the launch, which I was really pleased with, people I didn't know, so I was over the moon, and I think it snowballed from there," she said.

"I've been unbelievably busy, more than I think I could ever have imagined, my kiln has been on non-stop, I've worked out that I've fired 500 items so far, it has been phenomenal."

She said her favourite part of running the business is watching people's reaction when they see their finished creations.

Customers paint their pottery in her studio, and then collect it after it has been fired.

"When they come back and unwrap it, and their faces, it's almost like disbelief that they've actually made it, because when it's fired it's so shiny, with the colours really popping out, and people say, 'oh, I can't believe I made that', and there's a massive sense of achievement," she said.

Mrs Swallow is now hoping that her shop can boost Sidmouth's visitor trade by giving people another reason to come to the town, in addition to the beach, food and drink, and the many other independent businesses.

"I want to work with the town on increasing tourism," she said. "I'm not just in it for my own business - I 'd like to be part of the whole Sidmouth experience."

