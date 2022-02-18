All the East Devon areas without power due to Storm Eunice.

East Devon homes are currently out of power due to Storm Eunice.

Western Power Distribution has reported a total of 47,359 homes without power in the South West, and 152 separate incidents.

In East Devon, Western Power Distribution are aware of the below areas.

In Ottery St Mary, EX5 and EX11 areas are out. Power is set to be restored at 5.00 pm tonight. (Friday, February 18).

In Sidford, EX11 is also without power. Set to be restored by 2.00 pm. (Friday, February 18).

In Sidmouth, EX10 has been reported as cut out at 11.00 am. Set to be repaired by 5 pm tonight. (Friday, February 18).

In Exmouth, EX5 and EX8 are reported out. Set to be restored by 3.30 pm. (Friday, February 18).

In East Budleigh, EX9 is out. Reported at 10.55 am, it's set to be repaired by 5.00 pm tonight. (Friday, Feburary 18).

In Honiton, EX14 is currently out of power. Set to be repaired by 2.00 pm. (Friday, February 18).

Colyford has three areas without power, EX12, EX13 and DT7. Power there is set to be back on by 12.30 pm. (Friday, February 18).

Near Dunkeswell, EX14 will be back on by 12.30 pm. (Friday, February 18).

In a statement on their website, a spokesperson for Western Power Distribution said "Storm Eunice is now making her presence felt in our South West and South Wales regions, with gusts of 87mph recorded at Mumbles Head and 70mph in Plymouth.

"Our contact centres are coping well, with calls being answered within four seconds. The main issues our field teams are facing are falling trees and flying debris, which are bringing down overhead lines. Fallen trees also create difficulties in getting to faults.

"It’s one of the reasons why our storm preparations include putting tree trimming contractors on standby – when a tree falls on a line we have to clear the tree before we can assess the damage. Unfortunately, this can make it difficult to give accurate times of restoration but a fallen tree can weigh several tons and take time to clear.

Operations Director Graham Halladay said: “I’d like to thank customers for their understanding as Storm Eunice moves through. I’d like to reassure everyone that our teams are working to restore supplies as quickly as they safely can.

“If anyone sees a fallen power line, please call 105. Our staff have the training and equipment to deal with it. Fallen power lines can still be live, which means they are capable of delivering a fatal shock.”

More information here https://www.westernpower.co.uk/











