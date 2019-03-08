Can you help out on Sidmouth Carnival night?

The Sidvale float at the Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 18TI 1846. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Final preparations are under way for Sidmouth Carnival, on Saturday, September 21.

Details of the road closures will be announced soon.

Chairman of the carnival committee, Jo Hughes, said: "We've got a million and one things to do, but we will get it done."

She said she would be 'really grateful' to anyone who could help out on carnival night, from collecting charity donations to helping marshall the road closures.

"We haven't got many on the committee and it costs more and more to put the carnival on," she said.

"We do our best to put on a good show, but insurance and everything else is going up.

The event chairman also appealed for motorists to be patient with the road closures:

She said: "They get so frustrated because they can't get out of the little side roads, but it's only a few hours on a Saturday night, it's not much."

If you can help on carnival night, contact Jo on 07523 460 040.