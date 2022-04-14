Cost of living crisis pushes up demand for food bank

The soaring cost of living has led to a rise in the number of people turning to the Sid Valley Food Bank for help.

The food bank usually sees a fall in demand during April, but its volunteers are reporting a steady increase, which they are linking directly to the steep hike in energy, food and fuel prices.

Chris Chapman from the food bank said: “We have seen a subtle change in the reason for people being referred.

“Usually it's a mixture of things including redundancy, loss of benefits or other change of circumstances, but more often now referrals mention clients finding it harder to meet the rising cost of living.

“Not all our clients are unemployed, but those who work are more often on low incomes or have irregular employment.

“We have had former clients returning for help after a long break and some new clients being referred who are surprised that they can get food at all.

“It is so sad to think that there are many more who need help who won't ask for it or don't know how.”

However, Chris said the food bank is well placed to deal with the high demand, and the team’s main concern is that some people may be going hungry because they are not aware of the help available.

She said: “It's not money we need at the moment, but the most important thing is spreading the word about the Sid Valley Food Bank. We want to reach all those who need us.”

She added that the most pressing need at the moment is for more volunteers to collect food from the donation points in local supermarkets and take it to the food bank’s base in Manstone Lane. This is done on Monday mornings and Thursday afternoons, and volunteers will need a car with a fairly large boot and be able to lift heavy bags and boxes. An application form can be found on the Sid Valley Food Bank’s website.

https://www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk/

The food bank will be closed from Good Friday until Easter Monday, but messages will be monitored during this period. Normal service resumes from Tuesday, April 19.