Sidbury pupils celebrate May Day in June

May Day returned to Sidbury Primary School this month.

The school has held its May Day celebration in June for several years, but has been unable to do so since 2019 because of the Covid pandemic.

The event on Friday, June 24 was one of the first to take place at the site since lockdown, with the pupils’ friends and families attending. It was also a special send-off for long-serving school governor Pam Ward, who was thanked by the pupils for her help behind the scenes over the years.

Pupils had been rehearsing their maypole dances for weeks - Credit: Sidbury Primary School

The May King and Queen, Ernie and Millie, paraded across the school field before heralding the beginning of the May Dances, joined by their attendants Logan and Alice.

Maypole dancing at Sidbury Primary School - Credit: Sidbury Primary School

Summer poems written for the day by pupils from years 4 and 5 were read by Connie, Bella, Obi, Macie, and Jessie.

The school has thanked its PTFA who organised refreshments, and the teachers who rehearsed the May Day dances with their classes for weeks before the event.

May Day dancing at Sidbury Primary School - Credit: Sidbury Primary School

Past pupils of the primary school - now GCSE students - attended the event - Credit: Sidbury Primary School



