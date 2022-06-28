News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Sidbury pupils celebrate May Day in June

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:22 AM June 28, 2022
Updated: 11:37 AM June 28, 2022
Sidbury Primary School's May Queen and King, Millie and Ernie

Sidbury Primary School's May Queen and King, Millie and Ernie - Credit: Sidbury Primary School

May Day returned to Sidbury Primary School this month. 

The school has held its May Day celebration in June for several years, but has been unable to do so since 2019 because of the Covid pandemic. 

The event on Friday, June 24 was one of the first to take place at the site since lockdown, with the pupils’ friends and families attending. It was also a special send-off for long-serving school governor Pam Ward, who was thanked by the pupils for her help behind the scenes over the years. 

Children dancing around maypole

Pupils had been rehearsing their maypole dances for weeks - Credit: Sidbury Primary School

The May King and Queen, Ernie and Millie, paraded across the school field before heralding the beginning of the May Dances, joined by their attendants Logan and Alice.  

Maypole dancing at Sidbury Primary School

Maypole dancing at Sidbury Primary School - Credit: Sidbury Primary School

Summer poems written for the day by pupils from years 4 and 5 were read by Connie, Bella, Obi, Macie, and Jessie.  

The school has thanked its PTFA who organised refreshments, and the teachers who rehearsed the May Day dances with their classes for weeks before the event. 

May Day dancing at Sidbury Primary School

May Day dancing at Sidbury Primary School - Credit: Sidbury Primary School

Past pupils of Sidbury Primary School

Past pupils of the primary school - now GCSE students - attended the event - Credit: Sidbury Primary School


Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

The Knowle Sidmouth

New Knowle owners: 'We want to make site something Sidmouth can be proud...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Devon and Cornwall Police

Biker badly hurt in A3052 crash

Philippa Davies

person
ottery

Strong support for Otter Nurseries' reservoir plan

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor decked area at Coldharbour Field Kitchen

Food with a view at Ottery's new field kitchen restaurant

Philippa Davies

person