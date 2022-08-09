School's summer fun day raises £3,500 for school
- Credit: Jade Collins
Sidmouth Primary School PTFA put the fun into fundraising at an event on Saturday, July 16.
Their Summer Fun Day at the Vicarage Road site provided plenty of entertainment for parents and children alike, and raised £3,500 for the school.
It was the first event of its kind the school had held since before Covid, and attracted a large turnout. There was a bouncy castle, glitter tattoos and games stalls such as football darts, play your cards right, teddy hoopla, and the popular hanging bar competition. The ‘star’ of the games was the teachers’ human fruit machine.
Meanwhile, adults could buy drinks from the bar and watch performances by Funkifeet, Emily Miller Music, The East Devon Dance Academy, the school choir, Bianca Beavis and local band The McSmiths.
The tombola sold out, and there was also a raffle with prizes including spa days, meals out and gift vouchers donated by local businesses. The school has thanked all those who supported the event, including sponsors Bradleys.