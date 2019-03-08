Advanced search

Sidmouth prepares to light up for Christmas 2019

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 November 2019

Sidmouth christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 18TI 5263. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 18TI 5263. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Christmas festivities will be arriving in Sidmouth next week when the town's light are switched on for the first time.

The light switch on will launch with music from Vine and Dandy from 4.30pm on Saturday, November 16, in the Market Place.

Pupils from Sidmouth Primary School will be this year's guests of honour to switch on the lights at 5.30pm, as well as perform a number of carols.

Adding to the atmosphere will be the local Gliddon's steam engine helping to create that Christmas feel.

There is also a chance for primary school children to win a £100 voucher, donated by Gliddon's Toy Shop.

The Christmas light display is funded by Sidmouth Town Council with support from Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce.

The town council says the event will be a 'sparkling start' to Christmas in Sidmouth.

Councillor Ian Barlow, chairman of the town council, said: "This year, it is entirely fitting that a group of our own local youngsters receives some

recognition and a chance to show off their singing skills."

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Ball Carrier, match officials during the Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Sidmouth Running Club quartet tackle the Jolly Running 5k Halloween Race

The Sidmouth Running Club quartet that travelled to South Devon to take part in the Jolly Running, 5k Dark Halloween race. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth prepares to light up for Christmas 2019

Sidmouth christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 18TI 5263. Picture: Terry Ife

Teenage rapist jailed for brutal attack on 10-year-old girl

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists