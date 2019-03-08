Sidmouth prepares to light up for Christmas 2019

Sidmouth christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 18TI 5263. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Christmas festivities will be arriving in Sidmouth next week when the town's light are switched on for the first time.

The light switch on will launch with music from Vine and Dandy from 4.30pm on Saturday, November 16, in the Market Place.

Pupils from Sidmouth Primary School will be this year's guests of honour to switch on the lights at 5.30pm, as well as perform a number of carols.

Adding to the atmosphere will be the local Gliddon's steam engine helping to create that Christmas feel.

There is also a chance for primary school children to win a £100 voucher, donated by Gliddon's Toy Shop.

The Christmas light display is funded by Sidmouth Town Council with support from Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce.

The town council says the event will be a 'sparkling start' to Christmas in Sidmouth.

Councillor Ian Barlow, chairman of the town council, said: "This year, it is entirely fitting that a group of our own local youngsters receives some

recognition and a chance to show off their singing skills."