Women's social club to meet again after two-year gap

Sidmouth’s Primley Wives Club is re-starting its monthly meetings after a two-year break.

The group will gather at Primley Church Hall on Monday, April 25 for a welcome-back tea with cakes, and a small quiz.

On Monday, May 23 the guest speaker will be Sara Randall-Johnson, Chair of the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority, and on Monday, June 27 Jill Courtney will talk about life at Courtney Cider Orchard.

The cost of each session is £2 per head.

The Primley Wives Club will be 55 years old this October. Secretary Heather Hodge explained: “The club was started by a group of mums who wanted to create a social environment where they could meet. Fifty years ago, there were not as many opportunities for women to socialise as there are now.”

Val Newton, one of the founders of the Primley Wives Club, who is still a member - Credit: Primley Wives Club

Over the years, the club branched out into different areas and activities, raising money from jumble sales, coffee mornings and social events. It currently has around 25 members and welcomes new faces.

For further information call Heather on 01395 577816.