Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send special thanks for Sidmouth author's book

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 October 2019

Jo Earlam with her new book based on her dog Archie. Ref shs 18 19TI 3473. Picture: Terry Ife

Jo Earlam with her new book based on her dog Archie. Ref shs 18 19TI 3473. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A Sidmouth author who wrote a book, based on her four-legged friend, has made its way to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Jo Earlam with her new book based on her dog Archie. Ref shs 18 19TI 3478. Picture: Terry IfeJo Earlam with her new book based on her dog Archie. Ref shs 18 19TI 3478. Picture: Terry Ife

Jo Earlam released Archie, Space Dog! earlier this year, marking 50 years since man landed on the moon.

The author had a little surprise this week when she received a thank you card from the royal couple, after one of her readers decided to send a copy of the book as a present to their baby son.

She said: "I went to Newton Poppleford Primary School this week to listen to children read, which I do each week, the receptionist handed me a letter addressed to me, c/o the school.

"It was from someone in Wiltshire who'd bought a copy of the book, read it, and sent it on to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a present for their baby, Archie.

"They'd received a thank you card and photo back, which they sent on to me and the school. It was very touching."

Archie the Space Dog! on sale now in town book stores.

