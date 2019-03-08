Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send special thanks for Sidmouth author's book
PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 October 2019
Archant
A Sidmouth author who wrote a book, based on her four-legged friend, has made its way to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Jo Earlam released Archie, Space Dog! earlier this year, marking 50 years since man landed on the moon.
The author had a little surprise this week when she received a thank you card from the royal couple, after one of her readers decided to send a copy of the book as a present to their baby son.
She said: "I went to Newton Poppleford Primary School this week to listen to children read, which I do each week, the receptionist handed me a letter addressed to me, c/o the school.
"It was from someone in Wiltshire who'd bought a copy of the book, read it, and sent it on to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a present for their baby, Archie.
"They'd received a thank you card and photo back, which they sent on to me and the school. It was very touching."
Archie the Space Dog! on sale now in town book stores.
Comments have been disabled on this article.