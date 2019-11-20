Print a Present workshops in Sidmouth

Printmaker Karen Bowskill. Picture: Karen Bowskill Karen Bowskill

Two workshops, in which people can create a design and print it on to fabric, are taking place near Sidmouth.

Non-toxic ink and lino priniting equipment. Picture: Karen Bowskill Non-toxic ink and lino priniting equipment. Picture: Karen Bowskill

They are being held at Boswell Farm, Harcombe, where printmaker Karen Bowskill of 10 by 8 Studio has opened a new workspace after running workshops in Exeter and Lyme Regis.

The Sidmouth sessions will take place on Wednesday, November 27, and Wednesday, December 11, from 10am until 2pm.

Participants will learn how to carve a linocut print and transfer their design on to a locally hand-made zipped pouch or a sustainable tote bag.

The finished product could be given as a Christmas present.

Mrs Bowskill said these days many people are discovering the benefits to mental wellbeing of taking up a creative hobby, and that she notices a marked difference in her customers from when they arrive, to when they leave.

"The magic of creating something fills people with such happiness and pride.

"You can see them visibly change through the process," she said.

Visit her website for more details and to book a place.