Plans to convert historic Ottery building into apartments receives divided council support.

PUBLISHED: 11:55 01 April 2019

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

A proposal to change a former care home into eight apartments received support from Ottery Town Council’s planning committee on Monday.

The committee was debating the future of the Grade-II listed building The Priory, in Paternoster Row, Ottery.

It is the second time the plans have been through the committee as they were previously approved on condition of agreement by a conservation officer.

Committee chairman Cllr Ian Holmes said revised plans have received a provisional recommendation from the conversation officer. But the officer raised concerns about the position of the north block’s windows in relation to the proposed cornice.

Cllr Roger Giles objected to the committee supporting the plans. He said: “I think it would be wrong for us to support it when we know the conservation officer has got a problem with it.”

Four of the six councillors present voted to support while two opposed.

