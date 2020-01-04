Sidmouth Music presents concert with prizewinning soloist

German baroque recorder player Tabea Debus. Picture: Andreea Tufescu Andreea Tufescu

A prize-winning soloist from the world of early and baroque music will perform in the Sidmouth Music concert on Saturday, January 18.

The German baroque recorder player Tabea Debus will be accompanied by theorbo player Alex McCartney, and together they will perform an eclectic mix of early traditional music from home shores, as well as across Europe, along with pieces by Handel, Bach, Vivaldi and Corelli and finishing, historically at least, on Piazzolla.

Last October Tabea Debus was awarded top soloist prize in the prestigious Mecklenburg-West Pomeranian Festival in Northern Germany.

The prize, sponsored by regional energy supplier WEMAG, includes an award of €5,000 and annual performance opportunities as part of the festival amongst other past winners the list of which increasingly reads like a Who's Who of today's leading classical artists.

The concert takes place at Sidmouth Parish Church, starting at 3pm.

Visit www.SidmouthMusic.org.uk for full programme details of all Sidmouth Music events.