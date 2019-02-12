Recently closed Probus Club boost Sidmouth Hospiscare

Simon Card OBE Malcolm Davies and Roy Lurvey, all formerly of the probus club present the cheque toSue Packer and Andrea Allen of Sidmouth Hospiscare. Picture: Mary Card Archant

A Sidmouth charity which provides support for patients and their families living with life-limiting illnesses has received a £500 boost.

Sidmouth and District Probus Club held its last meeting in December after 40 years of bringing together retired and semi-retired business professionals

Members decided any of its remaining residual funds should be donated to local causes, with the latest donation being presented to the town’s Hospiscare.

Malcolm Davies, past president of the club, said the charity was a very important part of the town. Last month, the club donated £500 to cover the cost of the town’s annual Christmas lunch.

Simon Card OBE, from the club, said: “Sidmouth Hospiscare is a critical part of the care infrastructure in the town and we are very pleased that we are able to support such a worthwhile cause in some small way.”