Proud to Care Devon secures £3.45million funding boost

The programme will support older applicants, those with a disability, applicants from minority backgrounds, those not in education, employment or training and those in single adult households with dependent children. Picture: DCC Archant

Proud to Care Devon has successfully secured £3.45million of European funding to help Devon’s health and care workers develop new skills and to encourage others to join the profession.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The money was awarded by the European Social Fund, and follows a successful bid by Devon County Council in a partnership with Torbay Council, Plymouth City Council, Devon’s NHS trusts and education and training providers.

The funding will be used to develop an ‘accelerator’ programme, which will assist care and health workers with their training and development and to remove some of the barriers preventing those who wish to enter the sector from joining.

Over three years, the programme will look to support over 1,200 people with courses, education and training programmes, from entry level through to foundation degree. This will enable health and care staff to access higher level jobs in areas such as social work or nursing.

The programme will also support older applicants, those with a disability, applicants from minority backgrounds, those not in education, employment or training and those in single adult households with dependent children to enter the profession.

Support could include help with English and Maths and assistance learning costs or accessibility. A mentoring and coaching service will also be introduced, which will provide individuals with personalised support as they learn.

Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Health and Social Care said: “Since the pandemic started in March social care and health care staff have been working around the clock to protect and support the most vulnerable in our county.

“Now we are launching the accelerator programme giving those workers an opportunity to learn new skills, and access higher level jobs.

“We understand people’s personal circumstances are different – some may have disability, have no qualifications, be an older applicant or have childcare responsibilities. Many applicants may think these are barriers to entering the profession. We can help.

“What’s important are an applicant’s values and attitude towards working with people and patients who need care. This programme will help us to help you enter the care and health profession.”

To find the latest jobs in the health and care sector in Devon please go to the Proud to Care website by visiting www.proudtocaredevon.org.uk.