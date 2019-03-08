Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Have your say on the management of East Devon's Jurassic Coast

PUBLISHED: 16:45 08 September 2019

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Vibrant Pulse

The organisation that looks after the Jurassic Coast is inviting input from people in East Devon, as it sets out its management plan for the next five years.

A draft plan has been drawn up, and consultation days will be held in Exmouth, Sidmouth and Seaton for people to learn about the proposals and have their say.

The Jurassic Coast Trust's work includes putting out information about rock falls and landslips, promoting responsible fossil collecting, educating the public through museums and visitor centres, and giving guidance to local organisations, to ensure that development and tourism does not harm the Jurassic Coast.

Public consultation days will take place on Tuesday, September 10, at Exmouth Library; Thursday, September 19, at Sidmouth Library; and Wednesday, September 25, at Seaton Jurassic.

Members of the trust's staff will be on hand between 10am and 3pm to talk through the draft plan and answer questions.

Following the consultation, the plan is due to be published in the next few months.

Most Read

Calls for bus shelter to keep Sidmouth travellers out the rain

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Calls for bus shelter to keep Sidmouth travellers out the rain

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery road closed following collision

The accident happened late on Wednesday evening. Picture: Mark Atherton

Have your say on the management of East Devon’s Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Sidmouth photographers go from strength to strength

The Group on Dartmoor. Picture: SPG

Get involved with Ottery Community Theatre’s next panto

OCT in action in last year's pantomime, Froggy Froggy. Picture: Catriona Paton

Anyone for conkers? The horse chestnut graces many areas

Not all of the flowers produce conkers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists