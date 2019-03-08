Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidford Business Park: Opposition speak out against 'vanity project' proposal at inquiry

PUBLISHED: 16:52 17 July 2019

A three-day inquiry is taking place at East Devon District Council's headquarters at Blackdown House in Honiton. Picture: Clarissa Place.

A three-day inquiry is taking place at East Devon District Council's headquarters at Blackdown House in Honiton. Picture: Clarissa Place.

Archant

A multi-million pound business park has been branded as a 'vanity project' by opposition of the proposed scheme.

People fighting against Sidford Business Park spoke at the second day of the inquiry, held at Blackdown House in Honiton, which will decide the developments fate.

Presiding inspector Luke Fleming heard concerns about flooding, heritage assets, pollution and traffic.

The plans have faced much opposition, with 255 written submissions of objection, several public meetings, a demonstration and a petition against the plans signed by 1,400 residents.

Video footage taken over the past two years illustrating current traffic problems along the A375 in Sidbury and Sidford was viewed by the inspector.

John Loudoun, on behalf of residents campaign group Say NO to Sidford Business Park, labelled the plan as a 'vanity project' and said that residents believed 'categorically' the site was in the wrong place.

Mr Loudoun said: "Its not just arctic lorries, it's the narrowness of the road to take the traffic we have now.

"We believe that the evidence to not uphold this appeal even solely on highways-related matters is compelling."

Resident Keith Hudson, who has lived in the Sid Valley for seven decades, questioned what additional industries the park would create and the visual effect it would have on the area.

Mr Hudson told the inquiry the developer's promise that there would be little or no effect on the A375 would only be true if the work was carried out by 'fairies riding unicorns'.

He said: "I don't see how you're not going to impact on the roads. I have witnessed time and time again the blockages through the road."

Mr Hudson said the developer's pledge was 'brave words' and said the site was the wrong place for an employment site.

District councillor Marianne Rixson raised concerns about residents' health and said there is no clear data proving the need for such a site.

Councillor Jeff Turner, vice-chair of the Sidmouth Town Council's planning committee, said a policy in the town's emerging Neighbourhood Plan stated the importance of retaining Sidbury's 'distinctive' village setting.

Cllr Stuart Hughes told the inspector the highway by the site had been upgraded to an A-road following a request from the town's chamber of commerce.

He said Devon County Council had looked at the site in 2009 as a possible recycling centre but following a consultation and traffic concerns, did not progress with the site.

The closing arguments for and against the site will be heard on July 18.

Related articles

Most Read

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

Tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches theme of new exhibition

The erosion at East Beach is part of the tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches exhibition at Kennaway House this weekend. Picture: Sid Vale Association

Highlights of Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

Tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches theme of new exhibition

The erosion at East Beach is part of the tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches exhibition at Kennaway House this weekend. Picture: Sid Vale Association

Highlights of Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Beer Albion all set to celebrate their centenary with game against Axminster Town on Saturday

Beer Albion Football Club 1919-20; (Back row, left to right) Arthur Westlake, Alan White, Arthur Collier, Peter White (Capt), Harry Miles, WR David; (Middle row) Tommy Driver, Rob Rowe, Laurie White, Charlie Perkins, Jack Perkins (Front row) Jack Northcott, Norman Satterley and Will Collier. Picture: RICHARD HONNOR

Ottery suffer heavy defeat against Heathcoat 2nds

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

At sea and on dry land, Sidmouth lifeboat goes to the rescue

Sidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle Baker

Don’t act shabby towards our cabbies – campaign launched to protect taxi drivers

Left to right, Mr AJ Hill (taxi driver), East Devon District councillor Paul Jarvis, George Shorters (taxi driver) and Charlie Stone (taxi driver). Picture: East Devon District Council

Sidford Business Park: WATCH video of traffic problems submitted to inquiry

Traffic jam in Sidbury. Picture: Marianne Rixson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists