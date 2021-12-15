Pre-school pupils' Christmas tree efforts go on display

The children's tree is part of the Axmouth Christmas Tree Festival - Credit: Puffins at Beer Pre-School

Youngsters at an East Devon pre-school have been getting into the festive spirit with an entry in a special Christmas festival.

Children at Puffins at Beer Pre-school, near Seaton, have been joyously decorating a tree donated by Seaton firm, Hansfords Funeral Service.

And their efforts have now gone on display to the general public, with the tree being part of the Axmouth Church Tree Festival.

It features alongside other entries in the display, at the Church Street venue, which runs until December 22, showcasing the festive efforts of a range of groups.

The festival is open from 11am to 5pm every day, except December 19, when it will close at 3pm for the carol service.

For more information on the festival, and other events at the church, log on to www.achurchnearyou.com/church/8748.