Halloween pumpkin carving at The Donkey Sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 November 2019

Pumpkin carving at Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 43 19TI 2550. Picture: Terry Ife

Pumpkin carving at Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 43 19TI 2550. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

If there are lots of pumpkin lanterns on display around Sidmouth this Halloween, it could be thanks to The Donkey Sanctuary.

Trick or Treat Trail at Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 43 19TI 2546. Picture: Terry IfeTrick or Treat Trail at Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 43 19TI 2546. Picture: Terry Ife

A workshop was set up at the attraction during half-term week, enabling children to design and make their own jack o'lanterns to take home.

They were helped to hollow out their pumpkin, draw a face on it, and carefully cut out the features.

There was also a Halloween-themed trick or treat game in the grounds, marked by a trail of pumpkins.

Participants were able to discover 'treats' that would keep donkeys healthy and happy, and 'tricks' which were not so good for them.

Trick or Treat Trail at Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 43 19TI 2539. Picture: Terry IfeTrick or Treat Trail at Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 43 19TI 2539. Picture: Terry Ife

The Donkey Trick or Treat trail runs until Sunday, November 3, at a cost of £3 per person.

Visitors can also explore the maze, take an autumnal walk through the woods, and perhaps wander down the Weston valley to the sea.

Entry and parking at the sanctuary are free. Dogs on leads are welcome.

