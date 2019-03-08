Pupils dig in to help Sidmouth become a greener place to live

Year six class teacher Clive Salmon with Diana East and St Johns pupils. Picture: Diana East Archant

Green-fingered pupils worked hard to make Sidmouth a greener place to live - thanks to the help of the Woodland Trust.

The conservation charity supplied rowan, hazel and silver birch trees, which were planted by the children and members of Sidmouth Arboretum last week.

The year six pupils were from St John’s School, on Broadway.

Diana East, of Sidmouth Arboretum, said: “With a couple of spades and many willing hands, the small specimens of rowan, hazel and silver birch were soon settled into their new site and watered in well.

“Supplied by the Woodland Trust free to schools, this is a great way to enjoy the sunshine and learn a little about trees and landscape.”

Sidmouth Aboretum aims to acknowledge area’s rich heritage of parkland trees, guide and encourage new planting and enhance the visual welcome to coast and countryside.