Purchase of Sidmouth Nature reserve completed

Stuart Hughes, Richard Huntington, Ed Harrison. Picture: Val Huntington Archant

The purchase of the Knapp nature reserve has been finalised.

East Devon District Council chairman Stuart Hughes handed over the keys of the Knapp to the Sid Vale Association (SVA) vice chair Ed Harrison and Land Trustee Richard Huntington, who is responsible for all SVA land.

The Knapp, an area measuring about 8.4 acres, is located between Peaslands Road and Station Road and joins Peaslands Knapp, which the SVA already own.

The site will continue to be managed as a nature reserve and will remain open to the public.

It comprises an orchard, a pond, a wild flower meadow and two areas of mature trees and saplings.

Most of the mature trees are covered by tree preservation orders.

The SVA is very pleased to have secured this plot from the EDDC for the future enjoyment of Sidmouth residents.

The organisation is run entirely by volunteers and anybody who would like to and help maintain the area would be welcomed.